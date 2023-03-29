Brenda Faye Casterline, 73, of Montpelier, died at 10:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born Aug. 4, 1949, in Monticello, Ky., to Johnnie B. Turner and Ila B. Foister Turner. She married Walt I. Casterline Jr. June 1, 1974, at the Grace Baptist Church, Montpelier.

She is survived by her husband, Walt I. Casterline, Jr., Montpelier; a son, Jeremy A. Casterline, Montpelier; a daughter, Jessica L. Casterline, Montpelier; a brother, David (Linda) Foister of Monticello, Ky.; and five sisters, Phyllis Dishman, Cathy Ford, Marilyn (Marvin) Dalton, and Angie (Corey) Roberts, all of Montpelier, and Sandy (Donnie) Pendleton of Monticello, Ky.,

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet L. Pursley and Geraldine Sargent.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Jon Mahorney Sr., 73