Betty I. Zook, 90, of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born on July 10, 1932, in Huntington to Melvin M. and Pearl E. (Pugh) Bollinger.

She attended Huntington High School. On July 29, 1949, in Huntington, Indiana, Betty married Mark W. Zook. They have shared the last 73 of marriage together.

Betty worked for many years at the J. C. Murphy Store in downtown Bluffton and retired from working at the Doller General Store. She was very talented and always kept busy sewing and crocheting. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Zook of Bluffton, along with children, Kenneth Zook of California, Ron (Sherri) Zook and Fred Zook, both of Bluffton, along with five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, two children, Ruth Ann Bailey and Michael W. Zook, one sister and two brothers.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home with the Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.