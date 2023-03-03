Betty M. Baker, 99, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Betty was born on Feb. 27, 1924, in Wells County to Alvin H. and Anna (Van Camp) Vaughn. She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1942. Betty worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 40 years and retired in 1985. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time in Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

On Nov. 27, 1968, in Bluffton, Betty married Ora L. Baker, Jr.

Survivors include her children, Terry L. (Rebecca) Baker of Indianapolis, Diana L. Gaunt of New Haven, and Ken (Lisa) Baker of Indianapolis, along with eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Nestel of Texas, and nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her husbands, Delmer Grover and Ora L. Baker, Jr., a sister, Donna Vaughn, and a brother, Jerry L. Vaughn.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with the Rev. Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

