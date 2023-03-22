Beatrice Ellen Brady, 93, passed away March 18, 2023, at Ossian Health Care where she was loved and cared for by all.

Ellen was born in Elberton, Ga. on Aug. 1, 1929, to Minnie and Henry Brady; both parents proceeded her in death.

Ellen was a dance instructor in her early years and enjoyed dancing even as she got older. She retired from K-Mart and attended Ossian Church of the Nazarene. She embodied the warmth and tenderness of a grandma and her love for all her grandchildren was beyond evident. She loved and served her family with her whole heart and that legacy will live on through each of them. Her tenacious, sweet, and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Lee (Julie) Braselton of Ossian; two sisters, Florence Turner and Charlotte Brady, both of Elberton, Ga.; brother, James; and six grandchildren, Rob (Jen) Braselton, Ted (Linda) Braselton, Jennifer (Steve) Moring, Michele Werling, Marissa Johnson and Jane (Michael) Reinhard. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.

She was also proceeded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Hawks, Ruby Lee Andrews, Emma Francis and Sara Sparks, her twin sister, Hellen Orso, and a brother, William Brady. Her life will be honored in a private family gathering. Memorials can be made in Ellen’s name to the Donor’s Choice of charity. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.