Tommie Lee Blair, 83 of Bluffton, passed away on Friday evening, February 24, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 30, 1939 in Eaton, Indiana to Roger & Erma (Helblig) Blair, and graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School. He was the owner & operator of Blair Window Cleaning Company for 70 years, where he worked all over Northeastern Indiana. He was also the owner of Sun Catering Company in Fort Wayne.

Tommie loved to cook and used his talents to give back to the community. He was always willing to fire up the grills for hundreds of fundraisers to help raise money for mission trips, school trips, and to help when someone was injured, or sick. Tommie enjoyed coaching the Bluffton Boxing Team and coach youth baseball teams in Bluffton for many years. He was an avid bowler and a huge Cubs fan! His great love recently, was attending his great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was also a member of the S.A.L – American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

On November 3, 1956, in Bluffton, Tommie and Susie L. (Melton) Blair were married. They shared 47 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on July 24, 2003.

Survivors include his children, Judi S. (Jerry) Sonnigsen of Bluffton, Paul W. (Tina) Blair of Fort Wayne, Vianna L. (Melvin) Smith of Cole Valley, Ill., and Dee (Dave) McDowell of Fort Wayne; and two daughters-in-law, Annette Blair of Huntertown and Sarah Blair-Jewell of Bluffton. He was a loving grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

Tommie is also survived by his siblings, Sandy Ormsby of Bluffton, Mary (Don) Rochefort of Salem, Ore., Roger (Cindy) Blair of Auburn, and Candy (Don) Morningstar of Garrett.

Tommie is preceded in death by his parents, wife Susie; 2 sons, Tommy Blair and William S. “Willie” Blair; and two grandsons, Phillip T Sonnigsen and Kedrick J. Sonnigsen; a sister Lola Pearson; and a brother, Berry H. Blair.

A service to celebrate Tommie’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Forgiven Church, 1409 South Main Street in Bluffton, with Tommie’s grandson, Tyler Sonnigsen officiating.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at the church, prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at a later time at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.