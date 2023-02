Additional information has been received concerning the obituary of Shelia A. Dull, 60, a native of Buffton who died Feb. 7 at Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by five siblings –— two sisters, Joyce (Fred) shumate and Deanna (Jon) Maller, and three brothers, Lavern Smith, Karl (Anna) Smith, and Wendell Smith.

Her obituary was published in the Feb. 14 edition of the News-Banner.