Shelby R. (Lantz) Comer, 48 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Shelby’s life will follow visitation at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Barry Crosbie officiating. Burial will follow at Apostolic Church Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be updated on Monday. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.