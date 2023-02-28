Shelby R. (Lantz) Comer, 48 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1974 in Bluffton to John R. & Sue Ann (Heyerly) Lantz. Shelby graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1992 and worked for Amazon as a driver for some time. She had a passion for spending time with her family and loved animals. She had attended Life Community Church in Bluffton.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Shelby and Ronald E. Comer, Jr. were married.

Survivors include her husband Ron; her parents, John & Sue Lantz; and a sister, Shawna (Mark) Pfister, all of Bluffton. She is also survived by her nephews; Alec (Hannah) Betz and their son, Xavier Betz of Elkhart; and Ian (Allison) Betz and their son Raylan Betz of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Shelby’s life will follow visitation at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Barry Crosbie officiating. Burial will follow at Apostolic Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Shelby’s memory to Life Community Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.