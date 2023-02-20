Rebecca “Becky” Jo Schwartz, 70, of rural Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, at her residence.

Becky was born in Bluffton on Sept. 24, 1952, to Robert and Martha (Heller) Walburn. She married Robert “Bob” S. Schwartz in Bluffton on May 20, 1973; he survives.

A 1970 graduate of Bluffton High School, Becky later graduated from Indiana Purdue University in Fort Wayne with her bachelor’s degree in medical technology. She worked as a medical technologist for many years for several area hospitals. She also taught for three years at MedTech College and for a few years at New Life Christian School in Bluffton. Becky also served as a substitute teacher for several years and worked as a bookkeeper for RS Construction and Schwartz Builders.

Becky was one of the founding members of Bethel Church in Bluffton, a past member of Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton, and a current member of Grace Bible Church in Berne. Becky had a servant’s heart and enjoyed volunteering with not only her church, but also other organizations like Wells County 4-H and the Indiana State Wrestling Association.

In addition to her husband, Becky is survived by her three sons, Craig (Reese) Schwartz of Soldotna, Ark., Cory (Rachel) Schwartz of Van Wert, Ohio, and Adam (Jessica) Schwartz of Bluffton; three brothers, David (Victoria) Walburn of Fort Wayne, Richard (Victoria) Walburn of Bluffton, and James (Lora) Walburn of Vera Cruz; and a sister, Constance (Michael) Graham of Bluffton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Catherine, Bryson, Katherine, Jordan, Zekarias, Orion, Allison, Daniel, Evie, Tom, Eli, Lakely, Kai’Ana, Moriah, Eden, Adelina, AriAnnah, Arabella, Adelynn, Jenae, Jared, Timothy, Mikel, Michael, and Victoria.

Aside from her parents, Becky was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Timmons.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Jeff Gaskill will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

To watch the funeral via Facebook Live, a link will be published at the top of Becky’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com immediately before the service on Wednesday morning.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church in Berne.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.