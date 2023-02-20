Home Obituaries Marjorie A. Sanders, 70 Marjorie A. Sanders, 70 February 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Marjorie A. Sanders, 70, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Fred ‘Sonny’ Trent, 82 Obituaries Remington A. Johnston, III., 89 Obituaries Rebecca “Becky” Jo Schwartz, 70