Marjorie (Marj) Anne Sanders, 70, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcel and Mary Ellen (Lengerich) Welling, and beloved husband, Larry Sanders.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1952, in Decatur, Ind. She graduated from Bryant High School with the class of 1970. She continued her formal education at Ball State University in 1974, and obtained her master’s degree in teaching from Indiana University at the Fort Wayne campus in 1979. Marjorie loved teaching, and she taught from 1974 to 2016 at Mentone Elementary School, where she was a proud member of the Mentone Bulldogs faculty.

On Sept. 8, 1979, Marj married the love of her life, Larry L. Sanders. Together, they shared over 35.5 years of life’s adventures, until he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2015. They raised three daughters who felt their constant love and support. She set a steadfast example of love, faith and strength.

The family tree continued to grow with the arrival of three, precious granddaughters. She loved spending time with them and cherished being involved and a part of their daily lives.

She was a kind individual and was always generous – with her love, time and support. She enjoyed making quilts for family members to “wrap them in her love.” She was very dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, where she was involved in many women’s groups.

Left to cherish Marjorie’s memory are her daughters Jen (Charlie) Manns of Ossian, Kris Sanders of Amsterdam, and Kelly (Chris) Martin of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Kate Manns, Lila Manns and Naomi Manns.

Marjorie was blessed to have eight siblings, those left to cherish her memory are: Bob (Rose) Welling, Dave (Colleen) Welling, Cathy (Mike) Bettinger, Paul (Mary) Welling, Geri (Mark) Mestemaker, Judy (Roger) Wellman, Jo Anne (Greg) Alig and Linda (Kevin) Wellman. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Prior to visitation, a Rosary Service will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home and will be given be Father David Violi.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi celebrating mass.

Public graveside rites will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Rochester IOOF Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Mentone Elementary School to assist teachers with school supplies.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family with Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

www.thomarich.com.