Joy J. Hann, 68, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, 2023, at Markle Health & Rehab. Center.

Joy was born on June 5, 1954, in Muncie, Ind. to James E. and Carleen (Cronin) Hann. She was a 1972 graduate of Wes Del Jr./Sr. High School. She graduated from Ball State with a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology. She then received her master’s degree in speech pathology from Indiana State University. Following graduation, Joy worked at Eastbrook Community Schools, Gibson County ARC and spent most of her career with Adams-Wells Special Services Co-Op, where she was assigned to Poplar Grove and Northern Wells Schools before retirement.

Everyone who knew Joy, knows she loved her family fiercely, would do anything for anyone, loved dogs, and always had a friendly smile. Joy was an avid supporter of Carroll Cougars, Northridge Raiders and Wabash College, as she enjoyed attending many sporting events to cheer on her nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Joy was heavily involved in her community as well. She was involved in Psi Iota Xi, Indiana State Teachers Association and Indiana Speech and Hearing Association. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, where she was a member of the choir and Presbyterian Women. She was a coach and chaperone for the Special Olympics and was an advocate for Bobbi Handshoe. Joy shared her love of music being a member of the Melody Makers Choral and Wells County Women’s Chorus thru Home Extension. Joy loved children and was an assistant Girl Scout leader to Barb Dickson and a leader for one year.

Survivors include her nephews, Douglas (Alice) Springer of Bristol, Ind., and Chad (Tracy) Springer of Cutler, Ind.; brother-in-law, Kennard Springer; great-nieces and nephews; step-brother, Roger Spidel; step-sister, Sharon Glenn; step-sister-in-law Lauradell Spidel; and many step-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Hazel; sister, Caren D. Springer; infant brother, James D. Hann; step-brother, Scott Spidel; and step-brother-in-law, Jim Glenn.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, with an hour of calling prior to the service. The Rev. Lyle Ewing will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Elm Ridge Memorial Park in Muncie.

Memorials may be made in Joy’s memory to Special Olympics or Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Hann family at www.thomarich.com.