Home Sports High School Calendar: 02-18-2023 High School Calendar: 02-18-2023 February 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports A busy night in Bluffton Sports Knights win low-scoring game over Patriots Sports Tigers fall just short against Braves on their Senior Night