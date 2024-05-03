Home Sports Felger signs with Huntington, Mashuda inks with Geneva Felger signs with Huntington, Mashuda inks with Geneva May 3, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Arby’s and Axoles kick off season RSS Silly songs with OES RSS Area Plan Commission recommends new TIF district addition