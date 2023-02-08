Home Sports High School Calendar: 02-08-2023 High School Calendar: 02-08-2023 February 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Norwell baseball to host fish fry fundraiser dinner this Friday Sports Poor first half sinks Raiders Sports Tigersharks wrap up regular season with win over Vikings