Southern Wells didn’t take Cowan lightly in Thursday night girls’ basketball action.

The Raiders topped the Blackhawks 63-22, getting their first win of the season and first for new head coach Kyle Penrod.

Ashlie Needler led the team with 19 points, Kaylee Davis nine, Kenzie Paxson eight, Callie Ripperger hitting a pair of threes for seven points and Erika Beavans six.

Southern Wells will be at Union City on Saturday, Nov. 9.