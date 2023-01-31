Sue “Susie” Carol Hamilton, 65, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2023, at her brother’s residence in Elwood, Ind.

Susie was born on May 5, 1957, in Muncie, Ind., to James T. and Betty L. (Stanley) Barnett. She graduated from Eastbrook High School with the class of 1975. She grew up in Mathews, Ind., then lived in Hartford City, Ind., before moving to Bluffton. While in Bluffton, Susie cleaned with Resource Maintenance and at the American Legion Post #111. She was a hard worker all of her life. Susie enjoyed reading her bible and going to church. She attended Grace Baptist Church.

Susie is survived by her sons, Shane (Katie) Curless of Bluffton and Seth Curless of Ohio; a special daughter, Jennifer Flick of Bluffton; her grandchildren, Isabella Curless and Ronie Curless; and adopted grandchildren, Savannah and Kaine; along with her siblings, Keith (Angel) Barnett of Elwood and Shirley (Tom) Prater of Wapakaneta, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James T. “Butch” Barnett, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Douglas McClure officiating.

Memorials may be made in Susie’s honor to Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Susie’s family at www.thomarich.com.