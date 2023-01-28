Described by many as “a man who never met a stranger,” and known for his love of whistling, Larry E. Gaskill, 88, of Berne, Ind., peacefully stepped from this world into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and so shall he ever be with the Lord.

His earthly life began on May 20, 1934, in Convoy, Ohio, as the first child of Roland and Edna (Heath) Gaskill. Born in the midst of the Great Depression, the family lived in various communities along the Ohio-Indiana line, including Convoy and Dixon, and eventually settled in Monroeville, Ind. Larry came to personal faith in Jesus Christ through the ministry of some older women at the Monroeville Methodist Church. After graduating from Monroeville High School, he enrolled at Asbury College in Wilmore, Kent., eventually transferring back to Fort Wayne Bible College.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army, Fourth Platoon, Demonstration Company, Chemical Corps Support Battalion, in active service from 1955-1959, last stationed at Fort McClellan, Ala. While in active military service, he was united in marriage to Marjorie J. Sprunger, daughter of Noah and Amelia Sprunger of Berne, on Dec. 8, 1957. After active duty, he completed his terms of service in the Army Reserves until his discharge on Jan. 31, 1963.

Larry went on to have a long and active career working for CTS corporation in Berne where he was a tool and die foreman. He was known for his laughter, boundless enthusiasm and melodic whistling of hymns and songs. He finished out his active employment at Berne Furniture from where he eventually retired.

Larry was a member of Grace Bible Church where he sought to serve both within the church and within the community. For many years he served Grace Bible as a junior high Sunday School teacher, later as church Treasurer, as well as various other ministries. He was probably most widely known for his active involvement with the local Gideons camp. His extensive jail, prison and rescue mission ministry spanned more than 50 years. Larry had a deep sensitivity and compassion for “the least of these,” individuals who were often neglected, overlooked or discarded by society. Until he was no longer physically able, he faithfully shared the good news of Christ to incarcerated individuals, seeking to love them to Christ and disciple them in a growing, faithful walk with Jesus. With over a half century of ministering behind bars, sitting in prison cells and passing out Bibles and spiritual literature, thousands of individuals remember “Larry” as the one who visited them in prison.

When not working, visiting jailed individuals or sharing the gospel with someone he just met, Larry enjoyed nature. He loved going for long walks in the woods, mushroom hunting and just watching and observing nature. He loved fishing with a cane pole or a reel, usually with his sons or grandsons by his side.

Larry is survived by his wife, Marjorie Gaskill of Berne; two sons, Randy (Emiley) Gaskill of Monroe, Ind., and Jeff (Becky) Gaskill of Berne; and daughter, Vicki Gaskill of Berne; nine grandchildren, Aaron Gaskill, Brandon (Lindsey) Gaskill, Craig (Tazza) Gaskill, Bryan (Norine) Gaskill, Mandy (Clarence) Franklin, Jesse (Jamie) Gaskill, Joshua (Lori) Gaskill, Holly Gaskill and Amelia Gaskill; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Dean Gaskill, and sister Mona Gaskill, who died in infancy.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Swiss Village Retirement Community auditorium, 1350 W. Main St. in Berne, with son Rev. Dr. Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Family and friends will be received for visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Swiss Village auditorium in Berne, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Swiss Village.

Memorials may be designated given to Berne Gideon’s, Swiss Village Samaritan fund or Grace Bible Church.

Arrangements are by the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer, Chapel in Berne.