Larry Dee Poling, 72, of Hartford City, died at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

He was born June 24, 1950, in Marion, to Glen Poling and Mary Wright Poling. He married Pamela Tucker July 4, 2003, in Dunkirk. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Scott (Samantha Betz) Poling of Hartford City; adopted daughters Serena (fiancé, Cody Davis) Lester of Portland, Chasta (Jasen) Pfefferkorn of Hamilton, Ind., and Kaylee Freeman of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; his twin brother, Jerry Poling of Marion; and four sisters, Carol (Dave) Landon of Hartford City, Linda (Phil) Morrison of Hartford City, Shirley (Dan) Clark of Alexandria, and Cindy Bogue of Windfall, Ind.

His parents preceded him in death.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

To honor Larry’s wishes, he will be cremated after the service.