Florence Adela (Clark) Cottrell, 94, of Bluffton, formerly of Geneva, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at River Terrace Retirement Community. She was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Bryant, to Maude E. (Judy) & William H. Clark.

She is survived by her son, Ralph G. (Lynn) Cottrell, Maumee, Ohio, daughter, Beth A. (Fred) Chiappetta, Craigville; stepdaughter, Linda (Cottrell) McAllister, Decatur; 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 7 brothers, Clifford, Virgil, Calvin, Earl, Jess, Ralph, & Donald Clark; and sister Leone Weber.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 100 N. Washington Street, Geneva, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate Florence’s life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with Pastor Joe Lampton officiating. Interment will follow in the Backesto (Springhill) Cemetery in rural Adams County.