Eric Scott Tucker, 53, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

He was born Sept. 28, 1969, in Fort Wayne, to Janice Carroll Tucker and James Tucker.

Eric attended Norwell High School where he was on the National Honor Society and found his passion in wrestling. He later coached wrestling at NHS.

Eric married his high school sweetheart in the LDS temple on Sept. 23, 1989. The two were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Erica (1991) and Kennady (2000).

Eric went to college and earned a degree in supervision, but while working at Ellison Bakery, he decided to return to college to become an RN. He took care of countless patients as a nurse at Lutheran, Parkview, and the DaVita dialysis facilities.

Eric is survived by his wife, Kelly J. Steele Tucker; his daughters, Erica J. Vakalahi and Kennady R. (Joshua) Warth; his grandson, Tucker Warth; his father, Jim Tucker, and stepmother, Sharolyn Tucker; his stepfather, Bob Bell; his brothers, Rodney (Cassie) Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, and David (Aimee) Bell; and his sister, Trisha Tucker.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Bell; his son-in-law, Timothy Vakalahi; and his mother, Janice Bell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com