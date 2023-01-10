David L. Schocke “Shock”, moved on from this world with his wife at his side and listening to his favorite music on the evening of Jan. 7, 2023. David was diagnosed a little over three weeks ago with a very aggressive form of cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, soulmate and best friend, Tery. He is also survived by four children, Bruce and Robert (Heather) of Kendallville, Jennifer (Derick) Marshall of Bluffton, and Jonathon (Gianina) Muzychka of Canada; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Jake), Peyton, Braydon, Angela, Christian “CC”, Melanie “Gracie” and Addison Mae “Binkers” in Indiana, and “American Grampa” to Jack and James in Canada; and his children with fur coats, Oscar Meyer the Weiner Dog and Miss Daisy Mae.

David worked for Pretzels, Inc. for the last 7 years, and the people he worked with made his job enjoyable — most he considered friends. Additionally, he worked at General Manufacturing Inc, Moormans and Alliance Seed.

He loved watching Colts and Packers football, I.U. Basketball, cheering at the grandkids’ sporting events, cruising on the Goldwing, lawnmower races with the grandkids, taking evening walks down the lane with the dogs, sitting on the back deck drinking cocktails and having bonfires in the fall.

David has five siblings; Lynn of Anderson, Bruce (Karen) of Zanesville, Rae Ann (Charlie) Hayden of Ossian, Bobbi (Dallas) Moser of Bluffton, and Jan (Dave) Rindler of Berne. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and a grandchild.

Receiving of friends will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Stillwater Hospice.

