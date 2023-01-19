Carolyn J. Girvin, 89 of Markle passed away at her residence Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Carolyn was born on November 5, 1933 in Markle, the daughter of the late Forest E. and Elizabeth (Mayne) Girvin.

Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of Huntington High School. She worked at American Hoist & Derrick in Fort Wayne, and K-K Tool in Markle. She was a member of the Markle Church of Christ and the “Joy” Sunday School Class. Carolyn was a proud resident of Markle. She enjoyed bird watching and tennis, but most of all she loved her family.

Survivors include a son, Eric Warpup of Huntington; a daughter, Amy (Mike) Stephan of Huntington; four grandchildren, Adam Parrot of Fort Wayne, Jordin (Royce) Giffen of Fort Wayne, Jake Stephan of Switzerland, and Maggie (Eric) Hoover of Markle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepmother, Margaret Girvin; four brothers, Lee Girvin, Hubert Girvin, Nile Girvin, and Brice Girvin; and two sisters, Su King and Lou Ann Best.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Located at 415 N. Lee Street, Markle IN 46770.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Immediately following the visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Located at 415 N. Lee Street Markle IN 46770.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Star of Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to the Markle Fish and Game Club in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Ms. Girvin’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.