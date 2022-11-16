Terri Barrett, 58, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

She was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Minot, N.D., to Jackie Reppert and Katherine Heath Reppert. Terri was a huge animal lover. She had a passion for caring and giving with her huge heart. She loved to go shopping and find the best sales and was the best gift giver. Terri loved to be outside gardening and caring for her plants. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Steve Barrett; two sons, Marcus (Sara) Reppert and Troy (Alexis) Snider; four grandchildren, Graham Reppert, Vanessa Snider, Sophia Snider, and Aliceyn Snider, with another grandchild on the way; and two brothers, Tony (Brenda) Reppert and Randy (Missy) Campbell.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian.

Contributions in Terri’s memory may be made to the family in care of Steve Barrett.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Barrett family.