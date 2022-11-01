Reece Alan Mann, 53, of Chester Township in Wells County, rural Montpelier, died at 6:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after a two-year battle with rare bile duct cancer.

He was born Jan. 24, 1969, in Hartford City, to Douglas D. Mann and Juanita K. Sparks Mann. His parents survive in Leesburg, Fla. He married Stacey G. Dodds Sept. 3, 1992, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. His wife survives.

He is also survived by a son, Ozzie D. (Amy) Mann of Jasper, Ind.; a daughter, Zoie K. (Colton) Twibell of Montpelier, Ind.; two grandsons; and a brother, Rick D. (Susan) Mann of Jasper, Ind.

Public calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on the football field at Delta High School , 3400 E. Ind. 28 near Muncie. A special visiting time is set aside for the family, current students, and teachers of the Delaware Community School Corporation from 3 to 4 p.m. following the school day. A service to celebrate Reece’s life will begin at 4 p.m. Guests are asked to sit in the bleachers for the service. Burial will follow at the Park Cemetery in Fairmount, Ind.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.