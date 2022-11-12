Project: 1800156

Parcel: 2

Code: 7127

NOTICE

(OFFER BY PUBLICATION)

To: Steven W. Harvey and Dawn R. Harvey, husband and wife, (owners) The Indiana Department of Transportation (condemnor) needs your land for a public highway improvement on S.R. 218, and will need to acquire the following described land or interest from you:

A part of the SE1/4 of Section 32, Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Civil Township, Wells County, Indiana. 0.522 acres. Commonly known as 200 East, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

We have made a formal offer for this property that is now on file in the Clerk’s Office in the Wells County Court House. Please pick up the offer. If you do not respond to this notice or accept the offer by December 12, 2022, we shall file a suit to condemn the land or interest therein.

The Indiana Department of Transportation

Condemnor

This notice published pursuant to IC 32-24-1-5(2)(b)

nb 11/12, 11/22

hspaxlp