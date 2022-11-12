STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2209-MI-000020

IN RE CHANGE OF )

NAME OF MINOR: )

LAILA CHEA STEIN, )

By Next Friend, )

ROYCE MASON, )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of IND. CODE § 34-28-2-3, as amended, that Royce Mason, as next friend of Laila Chea Stein, has petitioned the Wells Circuit Court, Cause No. 90C01-2209-MI-000020, for a change of name to Laila Chea Mason. This matter is now set for hearing, this 9th day of January, 2023, at 3:00 P.M., which is more than thirty (30) days after last notice by publication. If you object to such name change, you must file a written objection on or before such date as the petition will be considered and granted. Questions regarding this matter may be referred to counsel listed below.

Dated this 24 day of October, 2022.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

HALLERCOLVIN PC

ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER

444 EAST MAIN STREET

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA 46802

TELEPHONE: (260) 426-0444

FAX: (260) 422-0274

BY: LINDSEY C. SWANSON, I.D. #29507-02

nb 10/29, 11/5, 11/12

