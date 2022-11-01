TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

WELLS NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-22-0017-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $145,210.68

Cause Number: 90D01-2206-MF-000023

Plaintiff: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust

Defendant: Dixie E. Kautz

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the date, time, and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows.

All the following described real estate in Wells County, in the State of Indiana:

A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section One (1), Township Twenty-six (26) North, Range Twelve (12) East, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Commencing in the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter in the center of Indiana State Highway as now located and running thence East in the North line of said Northwest Quarter and in Indiana State Highway, Ten (10) rods, thence South Sixteen (16) rods, thence West Ten (10) rods to the West line of said Northwest Quarter and the center line of a County Highway, thence North in the West line of said Northwest Quarter and in said County Highway Sixteen (16) rods to the place of beginning; Containing One (1) acre, but subject to all legal highways and rights of ways.

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 5012 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Property tax ID: 90-08-01-200-007.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

Attorney: Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm: Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: 614-220-5611

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

11/1, 11/8, 11/15

hspaxlp