Jack L. Mettler, 78, of Fort Wayne and a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jack was born on Nov. 21, 1944, in Bluffton to Robert E. and Virginia R. (Hughes) Mettler. A 1963 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jack served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968.

After leaving the Marines, Jack was a barber for four years. He helped open Hardee’s Restaurants in Bluffton and Fort Wayne, where he served as a longtime manager at the Bluffton location. Jack also managed at Ponderosa, Emery and Burger Chef. He worked at Roehl Transportation out of Wisconsin and retired from Hiner Transportation located in Huntington. He traveled through 48 states and all the Canadian provinces. After his retirement, Jack worked part-time at SMOKES, the American Legion Post 111 and the Bluffton Walmart.

Jack was a huge I.U., Colts and Bluffton Tigers fan. He always enjoyed following the local athletes as they continued their athletic careers. He enjoyed bowling, golf and following Drum Corp. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and Bluffton Elks Lodge 796.

Survivors include his children, Sonja M. (Vanessa L.) Mettler of Fort Wayne and Andrew R. Mettler of Los Angeles, Calif; and two brothers, William “Bill” (Janice) Mettler and James “Jim” Mettler, both of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps. Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the Mettler family at www.thomarich.com.