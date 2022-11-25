David E. Chavis, 76, of Markle, was called home to heaven on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

David was born in Detroit, Mich., and was a graduate of Elmhurst High School. He was an active member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church where he married, grew in faith, and joined the Knights of Columbus.

David, known as “the Gas Man,” retired as serviceman from NIPSCO after 45 years with membership in United Steelworkers Union. As owner of David’s Heating and Cooling, he served the community with his skill set and generosity. At home, he was a devoted father and avid pool player.

David is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 51 years; his children, Kent Chavis of New Mexico, Sarah Chavis of Minneapolis, Minn., and Adrian Chavis of Fort Wayne; and two sisters, Deborah (Ray) Sanchez of Arizona and Gloria (Tony) Mroz of Michigan.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Mable Chavis, and a brother, Philemon Chavis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 1 to 4 Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. in Fort Wayne. Burial will be in the Saint Aloysius Cemetery, Yoder.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Aloysius Catholic Church.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com