Becky L. Sitsler, 65, of Montpelier, died at 10:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Englewood, Colo., to William Sitsler and Dorothy McCulloch Sitsler. Her parents preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister, Nancy Kinder (Kenny) Brock of Montpelier.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

