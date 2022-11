Adrienne “Nan” Davies, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Funeral services for Adrienne will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mccombandsons.com