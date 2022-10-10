Home News Zanesville News: 10-10-2022 Zanesville News: 10-10-2022 October 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells county’s 53 cemeteries to be listed on state’s historical registry News It’s time to reserve a site for Ouabache Wonderland of Lights News Cleaned out