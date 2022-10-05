Guy Junior Shutt, 92, of Kentland, a Wells County native, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Guy was the son of Ethel Yates and Guy Shutt Sr. of Uniondale. What a wonderful life he lived! He graduated from Union Center High School in 1948, and excelled in athletics and math.

Guy began his career working on his family farm. From there he spent time as a contractor and later worked for the Schrock Fertilizer Company as a plant manager and area manager. After moving to St. Joseph, lll., Guy worked in the fertilizer division of Amoco Oil Company. In Kentland he was an employee of the Funk Brothers seed company.

After retirement, Guy pursued his interests in gourds and woodworking, creating many beautiful works of art. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland, Ind., where he was at times president, vice president, elder, and trustee.

Guy married Lois R. Walmsley May 20, 1960. Together they raised four children: Duane (Bobbie) Shutt, Cindy Shutt (Ed) Feeney, David (Eve) Shutt, and Danny (Jill) Shutt, each one a special blessing. He had seven grandchildren, Kristy Ashley, Michael Shutt, Katie Harris, Joe Feeney, Cara Feeney, Will Feeney, and Kenyon Shutt, and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Wolfe, Guy Ashley, Kenley Harris, and Harper Harris. They were his heart’s delight.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland.

Memorials may be sent to the church at 217 W. Jasper St., Goodland, IN 47948

Arrangements are by the Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home in Kentland. Please share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com