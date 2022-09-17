NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-22-0010-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale 10/12/2022 at 2:00 pm

Cause Number 90C01-2204-MF-000014

Judgment to be Satisfied $68,976.74

Plaintiff ProFed Federal Credit Union

Defendant ASHLYN N. GRAHAM; ET AL

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 pm of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714 the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lots Numbered One Hundred Eighty-eight (188) and the One Hundred Eighty-nine (189) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Merchant’s Addition to the City of Bluffton, also known as Merchant’s and Manufacturers’ Addition to the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana.

Commonly known as: 1227 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2231

State Parcel Number: 90-08-05-505-200.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township HARRISON TOWNSHIP

Common Street Address 1227 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2231

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-08-05-505-200.000-004

Attorney Robert Kruszynski

Attorney Number 15488-45

Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number (219) 736-5579

Contact Email sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number 15-22-00533

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

Ashlyn N. Graham

1227 West South Street

Bluffton, IN 46714-2231

PERSONAL or COPY

nb 9/3, 9/10, 9/17

