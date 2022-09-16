TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2110-MF-000005, wherein Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC was Plaintiff, and Corrie Sacket a/k/a Corrie Anita Sacket, et al., were the Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and costs, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 12th day of October, 2022, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. of said day at the Wells County Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WELLS, STATE OF INDIANA, IS DESCRIBED AS: ONE ACRE OF EVEN WIDTH OFF OF THE ENTIRE NORTH END OF LOT NUMBERED TWO (2) AS DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF PARTITION IN THE ESTATE OF ELIJAH SUTTON, DECEASED, IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, REFERENCE BEING HAD TO COMPLETE RECORD C, PAGES 71-79 OF THE WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA RECORDS.

State Parcel No. 90-05-17-500-013.000-010

More commonly known as: 1020 North Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

All sales are subject to any first and prior liens, taxes and assessments legally levied and assessed thereon. Neither the Sheriff nor the Plaintiff in this case warrants either expressly or implied any title, location or legal description of any real estate sold at the sale. Any prospective bidder should obtain their own title evidence before making any bid on any properties subject to this sale.

DATE: June 17, 2022

/s/ Brian K. Tekulve

Brian K. Tekulve (30882-49)

Law Office of Gerald M. Shapiro, LLP

4805 Montgomery Road, Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

(513) 396-8100 Fax: (847) 627-8805

btekulve@logs.com

Scott Holliday, Wells County Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein

