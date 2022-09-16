TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-22-0011-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $107,435.21

Cause Number: 90C01-2204-MF-000016

Plaintiff: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Defendant: Korey D. Niccum and Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to GE Capital Retailbank as issuer of JCPenney Credit Card

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 1:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lot Number 111 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Sandalwood South, Section B, subdivision to the town of Ossian, reference being had to Plat Book 4, page 37 in the Wells County, Indiana records.

Commonly Known as: 604 WILLOWOOD DR, OSSIAN, IN 46777-9030

Parcel No. 90-02-16-501-111.000-009

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Jefferson

Common street address of property: 604 Willowood Dr, Ossian, IN 46777-9030

Property Tax ID: 90-02-16-501-111.000-009

Attorney: BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 099342F03

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

nb 9/2, 9/9, 9/16

hspaxlp