TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-22-0014-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $78,084.41

Cause Number: 90D01-2203-MF-000010

Plaintiff: The Huntington National Bank

Defendant: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James Allen Beck and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of James Allen Beck and Chelsea Beck, as Possible Heir to the Estate of James Allen Beck

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Number 13 and 14 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Kingsland, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 2338 EAST US HIGHWAY 224, OSSIAN, IN 46777

Parcel No. 90-05-04-200-001.000-010

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824.3426

Township of property location: Lancaster

Common street address of property: 2338 East US Highway 224, Ossian, IN 46777

Property tax ID: 90-05-04-200-001.000-010

Attorney: Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm: Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: (614) 220-5611

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

nb 9/2, 9/9, 9/16

hspaxlp