Peggy A. Wilson, 75 of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 23, 1947, in Bluffton, Indiana to Ernest & Anna (Johnson) Wilson. She attended Bippus Township Schools and moved to Bluffton in 1983, when she joined the Bi-County Services Family. Peggy enjoyed working in the Bi-County Workshops and really enjoyed listening to classic country music.

Survivors include her step-siblings; Evelyn (Jim) Bickel of Huntington, Ralph (Carol) Richey of Fort Wayne and Lester Richey of Big Piney, Wyo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family, and her Bi-County family and care team.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Marvin Richey, who helped raise her as a child along with 2 brothers, Larry & Michael Wilson.

Funeral Services for Peggy will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Visitation will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service on Friday.

Memorials may be made in Peggy’s memory to Bi-County Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Peggy’s family at www.thomarich.com