Pam Kizer, 71, a resident of Keystone in Chester Township of Wells County, passed away at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1950, in Allen County, Ind. She married Benjamin Kizer Friday, Dec. 18, 1981, in New Haven.

Pam was a 1968 graduate of Lakeland High School. She attended college at Ball State for four years and eared a master’s degree at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne.

Pam was an art teacher for 37 years in the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran church in Hartford City. She enjoyed reading, making greeting cards with confetti inside, crossword puzzles, photography, and adult coloring books.

Pam will be sadly missed by her husband, Benjamin Kizer of Keystone, and a brother, Robert (Barbara) Belschner of Avilla, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Belschner, and mother, Lillian Rosella Belschner.

There was a private calling and service to celebrate her life on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with Pastor Sharilyn Wendt officiating. Interment followed in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to the Wells County Council on Aging, 225 Water St., Bluffton, IN 46714

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier was in charge of arrangements.

