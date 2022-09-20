Madison M. Thomas, 16 of Ossian, passed away on Monday evening, September 12, 2022, at her residence.

Maddie was born on June 5, 2006, in Decatur, Indiana to Richard & Kayla N. (Hurley) Thomas. She was currently a Junior at Indiana Connections Academy, enjoyed writing fan fiction, listening to music, watching horror movies, and was a very talented artist and enjoyed painting and drawing. She was studying criminal justice and wanted to pursue a career in forensic pathology.

She will be missed by her parents, Richard and Kayla Thomas of Ossian, grandparents, George & Brenda Thomas of Bluffton and Veronica Hurley of Decatur. She is also survived by a very close aunt, Shelby Hurley of Decatur and special uncle, Aaron (Katie) Schultz of Three Rivers, Mich. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Maddie is preceded in death by her grandpa, Leslie Hurley.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the American Legion Post #111 in Bluffton.

Maddie’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories or send online condolences to her family at www.thomarich.com.