Lois Ann Lutz, 90, went to be with her Savior Jesus Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages.

She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Chelsea, Mich., to Emil and Hazel Campbell Ruhlig. She was a graduate of Detroit Lutheran High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in Seward, Neb.

Lois worked as a homemaker, caring for her family throughout her life, along with having worked as a teacher, caterer and waitress, camp director, and organist. She also enjoyed and was very active volunteering for numerous groups and organizations.

Surviving are her husband, Rev. Donald H. Lutz of Fort Wayne; her children, Audrey (David) McDowell of Angola, Ind., Emilie (Mike) Meyer of Ossian, Rachel Gunderson of St. Joseph, Mo., Renata (Jeffrey) Anderson of Morton, Ill., Jonathan Lutz of Chippewa Falls, Wisc., and Anita (Jeffrey) Miller of Encinitas, Calif.; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert Ruhlig of Dexter, Mich.; and a sister, Alice Gall of Jackson, Mich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, four sisters, and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept, 19, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6614E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Lois will also be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Homes, 6424 Winchester Road in Fort Wayne. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Contributions in Lois’s memory may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lutheran Life Villages, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

