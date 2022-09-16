By HOLLY GASKILL

The Land Water Conversation Fund recently awarded the Bluffton Parks Department a grant totaling $608,270 toward the development of Lancaster Park.

This award — a year in the making — will allow the construction to begin alongside the extension of the Interurban Trail. The overall project will total $1,216,540.

The maximum award is $500,000, but extra available funds made it possible for the department to receive an additional $108,270. Other funds were made possible through community donations, including the land donation from Northern Wells Community Schools.

“We’re thrilled,” said Brandy Fiechter, parks department superintendent. “It’s been a long-time desire of ours to have something out there.”

Plans for the new park, located on Jackson Street, are nearly completed. It is set to include a half-mile walking path with benches, a pavilion with restrooms and a drinking fountain, a dual-use football/soccer field, a 9-hold dual-use foot golf/disc golf course, two sand volleyball courts, a lighted basketball court, small playground, Gaga ball court, giant human foosball court, two sets of cornhole boards, solar-powered charging station, bike repair station and trailhead seating with a fire pit.

Since the grant application was developed over a year ago, Fiechter said there may be slight variation in what they’re able to complete with current inflation.

Construction will begin in the spring, alongside work on the Interurban Trail. The trail extension was also made possible through a $408,035 Next Level Trails grant.

