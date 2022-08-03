Home RSS Search is still on for a new OPD officer Search is still on for a new OPD officer August 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 08-03-2022 News Wells Court Docket: 08-03-2022 RSS Board of Works discusses repairs of roads, warehouse