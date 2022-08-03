NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

At its regular meeting on July 20th, the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”) introduced Ordinance 2022-2 which would amend Chapter 76 of the Town Code by adding provisions to allow the use of Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) on certain streets within the Town of Markle. Council will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, beginning not earlier than 7:00 p.m., local time, in the meeting room of the Markle Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, to consider proposed Ordinance 2022-2.

In proposed Ordinance 2022-2, UTVs are defined as follows: “UTILITY TASK VEHICLE (UTV). A small, two to six (2-6) person, four-wheel, off-road vehicle with a steering wheel as opposed to handle bars, sometimes referred to as a “Side by Side”; “Utility Terrain Vehicle”, or “Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle”. Examples include Polaris and Gator. It does not include a farm vehicle being used for farming, including, but not limited to, a farm wagon; a vehicle used for military or law enforcement purposes; a construction, mining, or other industrial related vehicle used in the performance of the vehicle’s common function, including, but not limited to, a farm wagon; a snowmobile; a registered aircraft; any other vehicle properly registered by the bureau of motor vehicles; and any watercraft that is registered under Indiana statutes.”

That proposed Ordinance 2022-2 may be copied or examined during regular business hours at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Monday through Friday. All interested parties will have the opportunity to be heard at the hearing as to the proposed ordinance. Any individual who requires an accommodation as the result of a disability should contact the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office sufficiently in advance of the public hearing, so reasonable accommodation may be arranged. At the conclusion of the public hearing Council may act on Ordinance 2022-2 as it is written or as it may be amended.

