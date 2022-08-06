Marilyn J. Meade, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Wells County, to Armer H. and Mabel F. Scott Brown. She married Keith Meade March 9, 1957, in Bryant; her husband survives.

Marilyn attended Petroleum High School and was a charter member of the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel, where she served in various roles, including as a board member and teacher. She worked at the Caylor Nickel Clinic for a few years as a nursing assistant and then for 10 years at Meadowvale Care Center in the activities department.

In addition to serving her church, Marilyn enjoyed sewing and doing word puzzles. She was very musically gifted and enjoyed playing many instruments, including the piano, organ, and accordion. She especially enjoyed her family and serving God and her church.

Aside from her husband, Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Meade and Cindy Harnish, both of Bluffton; three grandsons, Brian Wafford, Kevin Wafford, and Brandon (Heather) Harnish; two great-grandsons, Trey Collins and Kayden Wafford; and a sister, Juanita Russell of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Brown, and three sisters, Lavina Davis, Lois Brickley, and Carolyn Young.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Marc Dodrill will officiate. Burial will follow at the Horeb Cemetery.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel or the American Alzheimer’s Association.

