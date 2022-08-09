Jacqueline R. Fornwalt, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

She was born March 19, 1940, in Johnstown, Pa., to John P. Given and Vera Cohick Given. She graduated from Johnstown High School. Jacqueline worked at K-Mart and Ossian Health Care and retired from the Keebler Co. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include her five sons, Keith (Tina) Fornwalt of Lancaster, Ohio, Mark (Renee) Fornwalt of Bluffton, Scott (Sally) Fornwalt of Ossian, and Brian Fornwalt and Eric Fornwalt of Bluffton, along with eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, David Fornwalt; and a brother, John Given.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral home in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with calling for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Doug McClure will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Jacqueline’s memory to Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com