Jack Noe, 61 of Waynedale, and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was nicknamed “Rabbit” by his Uncle Tom and the name followed him through life. He loved to laugh, fish, attend concerts at Kehoe Park with friends, and to talk about his children and grandchildren.

He was born on March 20 ,1961 in Allen County, Indiana to Betsy N. (Garrett) Noe. He graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1979. As a teen in the late 70s and early 80s, Jack was known for his cars; especially for his canary yellow Camaro.

Jack started his working career at a very young age to support his love of cars. He worked at Garrett’s Marathon for his Uncle Bill and Cousin Jerry and at K-Mart. Jack worked for the Indiana State Highway at the beginning of adult life. Jack’s professional life driving semi trucks started at a very young age. He drove for Coble Express, First Fleet (the second driver hired), Hiner Transport, Case Carriage, and Pepsi. He enjoyed talking with people and having the freedom of the road. Most recently, Jack worked at Menards.

On March 16, 2013, Jack married the love of his life, Cynthia “Cindy” D. (Gerber) Noe. Together they enjoyed many things but, mostly spending time at their home with friends and family. Cindy reminded Jack that “Life isn’t measured by the number of birthdays you have celebrated, but the quality of each day and each moment in your life”. Cindy preceded Jack in death on January 2, 2022, and Jack was left with a huge void in his heart.

Survivors include his children; Maria (Mark) Lemler of Markle, Jace (Jacinda) Noe, Leslie (Neil) Draper and Allison (Brett) Bothast, all of Bluffton. Jack was a loving grandpa to his 8 grandchildren: Janell & Jacob Lemler, Brielle & Briley Noe, Jace & Zoe Draper and Heath & Grant Bothast. He is also survived by his sister, Jane (Steve) Prescott of Portland and nephews, Colton & Hunter Prescott, along with his white cat, Will.

A private gathering of family and close friends will take place to remember Jack’s life. Memorials may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Jack’s family at www.thomarich.com.