Donald D. Brown, 91, of Fishers, a former resident of Montpelier, died at his residence at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

He was born Sunday, July 5, 1931, in Blackford County, to Russell Worden Brown and Wilda Williams Brown. He married Donna Helm Dec. 27, 1953. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Dean Earl (Candice) Brown of Tennessee; a daughter, Deanna Lynn (Brian) Lewis of Fortville; three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Doris) Brown of Montpelier; and a sister, Shirley Mildred Ann (James) Rogers of Liberty Center.

He was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Russell Lee Brown; and a step-grandson.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

