Billy Gene Turner, 78, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, following an extended illness.

Billy was born in Liggett, Ky., Sept. 10, 1943, to Cooper and Ethel Lewis Turner. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Katherine Annette (Teagle) in Bluffton April 21, 1984; she survives in Ossian.

He was a graduate of Norwell High School. He is a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Marine Corps. from 1964 to 1967. Billy worked as a truck driver with First Fleet in Bluffton, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Covenant Chapel in Bluffton.

Aside from his wife, Billy is survived by three sons, Kevin Turner of Rockford, Dale (Gabrieal) Turner of Minneapolis, Minn., and Willie Turner of Ossian; two daughters, Stacy Turner and Kayelynn (Ethan) Reynolds, both of Bluffton; two brothers, Jim Turner of Bluffton and Pete Turner of Fort Wayne; one grandson, Trenton (Laney) Turner; and five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hope Turner, in 2013, and a sister, Samina Frush.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Covenant Chapel, 3550 S. Ind. 1, Bluffton. Private burial will take place at the Marion National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Chapel, 3550 S. Ind. 1 Bluffton, IN 46714.

Online condolences can be at goodwincaleharnish.com.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.